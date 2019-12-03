Editor:
Re: 11-21-10 headline: "Trump directed Ukraine quid pro quo, key witness says."
Are you lazy or are you taking bribes from the DNC? Did anyone at your paper watch the hearings? Did you read the article before printing it?
Mr. Sondland called POTUS and asked him, "What the ----- do you want? POTUS replies, and I am paraphrasing: "I want nothing, no quid pro quo." The article leaves out the most important part of the phone call when POTUS says "no quid pro quo." This is why it is fake news, because you do not print all the facts. I'll ask again, did you watch Mr. Sondland's testimony, did you even read the AP article?
People are turning away from the MSM because you are all in bed with the DNC, you are the reason there is so much hate. Stop giving us your opinion and let us come to our own conclusion.
Tina Rajter
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.