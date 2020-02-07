Editor:
I opened my morning Sun to the headline ‘Trump uses State of Union to campaign’. As if Trump is like no other president who has done exactly the same.
At least you’re consistent in your anti-Trump bias. Too bad that your rag is the only game in town.
Alex Gregorewsky
Port Charlotte
