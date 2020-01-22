Editor:
I’m again surprised and disappointed that the Sun runs CNN-like attention grabbing headlines that are not supported in the body of the article, let alone credible. I can forgive it on occasion, but not as standard practice.
For example, Jan. 15th’s headline states that ‘new information has emerged...’ and further goes on to quote Rep. Schiff and his opinion of the Ukraine communications. This, the same man who has made enough baseless claims to fill a dumpster. Remember the ‘hard evidence’ about the Russian collusion that never existed?
I don’t want to spend the whole day here and my problem is not with the political workings in this laughable pursuit.
My problem today is with the Sun, which has once again fronted opinion as news and fact. Shame on you for accepting that AP story and shame on the four (four!) people who unveiled their lack of integrity and bias when they wrote and produced it. I expect better, I want the facts; I can form my own opinions.
Robert Cole
Punta Gorda
