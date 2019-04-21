Editor:
If you look at the latest world ranking of countries with the highest happiness scores based on income, freedoms, longevity and last but not least health care, America is ranked 19th. The top 10 countries all have health care for all. One would think that given all the advantages that America has to offer that it would be in the top 10. Health care for all should not be based on privilege, wealth or position. Unfortunately, in America it is.
You will hear politicians state that we cannot afford health care for all and that those programs kill people waiting for treatment. Of course, this is completely false and would surely effect the happiness index in those top 10 countries. One would consider these countries as being socialist societies with high taxes to support these programs, but if everyone benefits, everyone should pay.
What would you pay for happiness? In America, we pay on average $10,000 per person per year for health care and in Canada they pay $4,800 per person per year. In Canada, everyone is covered and you cannot go bankrupt trying to keep a loved one alive. Canada controls drug costs. Not so in America.
So why do you think Canada ranks number seven and America number 19? By not letting insurance and drug companies control their health care based on profit and eliminating the need to make life or death decisions based on going bankrupt.
Supporting health care for all Americans is not socialism but compassion, especially given our religious values.
George Baillie
North Port
