Editor:
I can appreciate the time, effort and probable legal advice that it took for Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummel to write the March 29 op-ed piece in the Sun. There was a lot of detail about the medication process from a detainees arrival at the jail and throughout their time in custody.
And there was a lot of defense of the sub-contractor, Corizon Health, and explanation of their policies in general. What was missing was an explanation of all those totally redacted pages that were sold to the Sun or any mention of the specific allegation that in some cases prescribed medications for inmates were denied or delayed.
A question that arose in my mind was the ratio of health care staff to inmates at all hours of the day and night. After all, Corizon Health this is a for-profit entity and the inmates are often looked upon as unworthy of the humanity afforded the rest of society. Furthermore, Corizon has a far from stellar history with complaints recorded in many states.
The public understands that the very nature of those housed at the jail presents challenges in more ways than just health care. It appears that the Corizon Health employees have the ability to override or change a private physician's orders. That is troubling since the private physician has a history with the patient.
I believe there are still legitimate concerns that need to be addressed.
Gladys Marsh
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.