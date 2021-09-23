Death happens! A recent death made me think of a few years ago, I was in the ICU in the Punta Gorda hospital for about three days waiting for blood I needed to be transfused to withstand a colonoscopy to search for my internal intestinal bleeding. I had so many transfusions in the past that made it difficult to find matching blood characteristics.
While I waited in ICU, there were three or four emergency alerts where all medical staff responded to a patient who desperately needed assistance. There were a couple where the patients didn’t survive, and my bed was near an area where the responders congregated shortly thereafter. The leader of the group would calmly talk to the others about the good job they did in trying to save the patient. They really needed that accommodation after their stressful efforts.
When my mother passed away, code blue responders kept bringing her back and our doctor asked me to permit them to stop because of the stress associated with the effort, when it was obvious she was not going to make it.
Death happens and you know those medical people who try to save us have to feel bad when not successful! We need to remember them. They are soldiers on the front line of our healthcare battlefield and need our prayers and remembrances.
