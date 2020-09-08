Editor:
On July 13, Trump said, “We test [for COVID-19] more than anybody by far. And when you test, you create cases, so, we’ve created cases.” He repeated this nonsense, each time sounding more idiotic. Nevertheless, it created pressure on agency heads.
On August 26, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relented. It revised its guidance for coronavirus testing to say that many people who have been exposed to the virus through close contact with someone who later tested positive “do not necessarily need a test” if they are not experiencing symptoms. One of our most revered agencies had been compromised. Experts’ responses ranged from concern to outrage because asymptomatic people account for 40-50% of transmission.
Trump’s mission had been accomplished: fewer tests artificially showing fewer cases as the election looms.
For months, Trump ranted about convalescent plasma as a breakthrough treatment. Surrendering to the pressure, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn announced emergency authorization of the treatment, ascribing results to a study of only 100 patients. The next day, Hahn admitted that his comments were a blatant misstatement of the study results. He had misrepresented the data to please Trump.
Trump had compromised and corrupted another esteemed agency.
FDA Commissioner Hahn and CDC Director Redfield will step to a microphone and deliver the October Surprise that a vaccine for COVID-19 is ready. There will have been less than three months to test for long- and short-term safety and for effectiveness. Don’t believe them.
Trump will smile; people will die.
Tom Butler
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.