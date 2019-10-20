Editor:
Dr. Timothy Janz had been my parents’ (Nancy and Joe Higgins) physician for over 20 years. Under his care, they have received the best medical care. This care enabled my parents to be alive for many more years.
Since I was present at all their appointments, I witnessed first-hand the relationship Dr. Janz developed with them. Not only did he prescribe them with the proper medications and referred them to excellent specialists when needed, he also took the time to listen to them about their ailments and fears. Dr. Janz added humor to their appointments and socialized to include discussing their beloved Phillies and Eagles with them. He knew their life stories and honestly cared.
They always looked forward to their appointments. He allowed me to call him on his cellphone any time on their behalf. Last year he came to visit Dad in the Hospice House just before he passed. Recently, Mom was living with us and she quickly took a turn for the worse. Dr. Janz not only came to our house to see her, but he helped get her into the Hospice House immediately that same night. Three days later she passed.
Anyone who is looking for a knowledgeable, caring and devoted doctor in Punta Gorda, I highly recommend Dr. Timothy Janz!
Nancy Jo Krusinski
Punta Gorda
