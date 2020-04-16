Editor:
This is what happens to a country in a pandemic crisis when a leader is vindictive, petty and cruel. Trump is angry because people tried to hold him accountable for his corrupt practices. We are all at his mercy, even his faithful followers are in his path of destruction. What he says and what he does are not the same, he has not enacted the Defense Production Act, but has given FEMA the authority to outbid states in the need for ppe supplies and ventilators, for profit.
Marco Rubio blames journalists for reporting the serious mishandling of this virus. This is the mentality coming from the White House’s administration — keep the taxpayers in the dark, the very people who pay their salaries. If this administration was on "The Apprentice show," what’s that famous line? “you’re fired.”
Our federal taxpayer dollars are being used to manipulate the corruption and greed in our government agencies. What kind of a country does that? Trump wants to see America fail as a country so he can gain total control over the government and its people. Our federal government was formed and founded for the protection of its people. Where is that protection when we need it most? As Pence said at a briefing, this pandemic will be handled in the federalist manner, how’s that working for us?
We have an opportunity in the August primary and in November to vote out the heartless and incompetent politicians who don’t have the courage to protect us. We deserve better.
Diane Allen
Port Charlotte
