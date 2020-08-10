Editor:
When I received my utilities statement, I went online to make my payment and noticed that you could make a HeartShip donation. I’ve seen it there before but, never really paid that much attention however, this month I paused and thought about what was going on in our community today.
I thought about the folks out there that were struggling to make ends meet and how fortunate that we are to be working and able to make our financial obligations. Don’t get me wrong, I believe that we are responsible for our financial obligations but, we are in unprecedented times and I believe in helping those who cannot help themselves and those through no fault of there own find themselves in a dire situation.
As I paid my own utilities bill, I thought about what I know about the HeartShip Program. I understand that it helps people that cannot pay their utilities, pay them and CCU utility bills are not eligible for CARES funds as they are a government owned utility and that, although they are not cutting off anyone’s water at this time, the bills are accumulating and at some time in the future will have to be paid.
With this mind, I made a donation to Heartship in hopes that in some small way I could be of help to the community that I love. If you feel the same way, please consider donating to this worthy program. For more information go to https://www.charlottecountyfl.gov/dept/utilities/Pages/Financial-Assistance.aspx Lisa Eby
Lisa Eby
Port Charlotte
