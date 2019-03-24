Editor:
On Feb. 28, someone wrote an letter, "Play along with presidential quiz." Answer the following questions with a yes or no. There were 16 questions, I had three "no" and 13 "yes."
I gave Trump the benefit of doubt that he knew the words to the "Star-Spangled Banner." In another matter, Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer stated that Trump was a racist, a conman and a cheat. How many believe or disbelieve, that is the question?
Ambrose Yelovich
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.