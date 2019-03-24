Editor:

On Feb. 28, someone wrote an letter, "Play along with presidential quiz." Answer the following questions with a yes or no. There were 16 questions, I had three "no" and 13 "yes."

I gave Trump the benefit of doubt that he knew the words to the "Star-Spangled Banner." In another matter, Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer stated that Trump was a racist, a conman and a cheat. How many believe or disbelieve, that is the question?

Ambrose Yelovich

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments