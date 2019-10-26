Editor:
Recently our local and liberal Sun parroted an opinion piece from the even more liberal Tampa Bay Times. This front-page story (10-19-19) had to do with the Trump administration defunding yet another government entity; this one overseeing the Invasive Species Advisory Committee. Seems these bureaucrats oversee 176 federal panels, each having “some responsibility for controlling invasive species.”
When did it become fashionable to believe Washington, D.C. could possibly handle Florida problems more efficiently and economically than Florida could?
Realize, this government watchdog was hatched 30 years ago to oversee the elimination of the invasive, water-sucking tree, melaleuca. Drive south on U.S. 41 from Punta Gorda and see how well that worked.
Another directive of this fiasco is python control. If you live in south Florida you already know these huge invasive snakes have decimated the Everglades’ native wildlife. Pythons were first discovered here 30 years ago. Ironically, that’s how long these bureaucrats have been sitting in D.C. “coordinating.” We have a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Committee (FWC). Let the FWC take control and thus responsibility for our Florida problems.
Suggestion: allow FWC to recruit an army of experts. “Good old boys” from Chokoloskee and Everglades City, then unshackle their talents. Let them go into the swamps and kill every python they encounter. Reward these “swamp men” with money, and a couple extra alligator harvest permits.
Results, pythons eradicated. Cost, paper shufflers in D.C. fired and a lot of locals working at a job they love. We all win.
Bob Filkins
Punta Gorda
