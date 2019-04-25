Editor:
Multiple presidential candidates now clamor for people of religious faith to be sidelined from business and from political life. Senators have recently challenged judicial nominees on the basis of their Catholicism. Jews have been questioned about their loyalty to the United States because of their sympathy for Israel.
Contemporary “civil rights advocates” advocate a drastic Constitutional change which would mean that any business could be required by government to produce whatever message a potential customer demands. This would apply to all, from bakers to creative graphics to publishers. The businessperson becomes a puppet in the hands of a customer. What country would this be if Ben Franklin were forced to print apologia for King George III?
Mayor Buttegieg likewise calls Vice President Pence a “Pharisee” because he stands for traditional marriage under President Trump. Wrong! Vice President Pence practices and enjoy the traditional marriage that he teaches. Mayor Buttegieg goes further and slanders God by stating that God has made him homosexual instead of taking responsibility for his own same-sex choices.
There is a concerted effort by the hedonist left to make political and economic participation in public life by people of faith impossible, jeopardizing many faiths, including Jews, Muslims, Catholics, Orthodox and Biblical Christians. There is a critical distinction missed: A businessperson should not discriminate against customers but must be able to retain control free from any customer and from government control over the messages he or she produces and endorses. Religious and nonprofit bodies must have that same freedom.
Thomas Logie
North Port
