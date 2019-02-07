Editor:
In response to the letter, "God does not like walls." Please, if you are quoting the Bible please quote it correctly. God does not like people that misstate his word.
Nehemiah 2:17 was directed by God to rebuild the wall around Jerusalem. Also in Revelation 21:12 there is a wall around Heaven. God does like walls.
Manuel Soares
Punta Gorda
