Editor:
American poet laureate Robert Frost’s “Mending Wall” begins: “Something there is that doesn’t love a wall, That wants it down.”
It ends with the old next-door farmer’s quote, “Good fences make good neighbors.”
The “something” that hates a wall is the conviction, the visceral belief, that we are all one, and, therefore, we should not hate and fear the other, whether he be our neighbor or the person who is not like one of us.
Walls -- concrete or abstract -- separate us and promote negative mores of superiority and xenophobia, fear of foreigners or of others different from ourselves. Inclusiveness and egalitarianism -- the belief that all people have equal political, social, and economic rights -- are positive values which tear down walls and promote respect for and love of neighbor.
As someone who has experienced an actual divisive wall, I see the truth in my favorite poet’s words. This concrete wall created a fence separating neighbors living under conflicting forms of government. The Berlin Wall crumbled, as all walls eventually do, because, “Something there is that doesn’t love a wall, That wants it down.”
Karen Fisk
Rotonda West
