Editor:
“They are coming for us.” “Our country is being undermined.” ‘I’m scared for our children because of ….” “We are being swallowed up.” “Our social order is under attack.” “Western civilization is under siege.”
If your head is bobbing up and down, then you are a fearful person.
The overriding message here is, "be afraid." The politics of fear is easy. It is easier to be fearful than to be brave. It is far easier to hate than to love. Easier to tear down than to build up. If you are afraid of Muslims, blacks and Latinos what will you be afraid of next? Perhaps gays, or atheists, or women politicians, or Falwell’s Teletubbies or science. Fear has no end point. Assuaging fear can run the gamut from lynchings to taking children away from their parents to building a huge barrier wall.
If a political party can transform your fears into a sense of patriotism, then you are an easily controllable political asset. Ripe for manipulation. Simply telling adults; "Don’t be afraid," like they were children doesn’t work. The fear-monger always wins.
Be mindful of what Yoda said: “Fear is the path to the dark side.”
Mike Deignan
Punta Gorda
