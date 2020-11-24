Editor:

I won't wear a mask.

That's something I'll never do.

Everyone knows it's just fake Chinese flu.

Never a mask on King Trump will you see.

And no way in Hell you'll see one on me.

We'll have a big family dinner at Grandma's house.

Of course it may be the end of Granny or even her spouse.

I'll party at the bar and drink to my fill.

No, I'm not worried about who the germs I spread may kill.

If mask wearing becomes the law of the land,


We'll take to the streets gun in hand.

We'll take all those doctors and scientists to task.

It's just fake Chinese flu and it would look wimpy to wear a mask.

It's just another example of our all time favorite word hoax.

No way from King Donald a concession to a disease (or for that matter how people vote) you'll coax.

We'll infect everyone and so get herd immunity.

Millions in our herd may die. But, hey, it's all about me, me, me.

So I'll stick to my guns and never wear a mask.

In my ignorance, greed and absolute selfishness (till they stick me on a ventilator) I will bask.

Charles Goodman

North Port

