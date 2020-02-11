Editor:
Poverty does, indeed, exist in Charlotte County. Every year I remind our readers of the wonderful work being done in our county to help those in need of our assistance. The good news is we have many events and sponsorships to support the efforts to reduce poverty and homelessness. One such event coming up is the 11th annual St. Vincent de Paul Walk for the Poor. The walk raises awareness and funds to support the four conferences in the Charlotte County district who provide food, material, and financial assistance to those who have fallen upon hard times.
The walk this year will be held Feb. 15 at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. We will walk along the Trabue Harbor Walkway which is scenic and enjoyable. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the walk commences at 9 a.m.
I encourage all who care to support our efforts for the less advantaged of our community to join us at the park and walk! All funds raised remain here in our county, so come join the cause!
For more information call 917-549-0555 or 941-268-9678 or visit our website to register or donate at: svdp-dov.org/charlotte and click on Walk for the Poor. Many thanks!
Maryanne Hood
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.