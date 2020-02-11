Editor:

Poverty does, indeed, exist in Charlotte County. Every year I remind our readers of the wonderful work being done in our county to help those in need of our assistance. The good news is we have many events and sponsorships to support the efforts to reduce poverty and homelessness. One such event coming up is the 11th annual St. Vincent de Paul Walk for the Poor. The walk raises awareness and funds to support the four conferences in the Charlotte County district who provide food, material, and financial assistance to those who have fallen upon hard times.

The walk this year will be held Feb. 15 at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. We will walk along the Trabue Harbor Walkway which is scenic and enjoyable. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the walk commences at 9 a.m.

I encourage all who care to support our efforts for the less advantaged of our community to join us at the park and walk! All funds raised remain here in our county, so come join the cause!

For more information call 917-549-0555 or 941-268-9678 or visit our website to register or donate at: svdp-dov.org/charlotte and click on Walk for the Poor. Many thanks!

Maryanne Hood

Punta Gorda

