Editor:

Peachland Boulevard is not the Daytona 500. I have been on the Sheriff's Office website asking for help with the speeders, 18-wheelers, passing on double yellow lines and I even wrote the sheriff a letter three weeks ago, but to no avail.

There was a wreck on Peachland about three weeks ago and a homeowner lost a couple of palm trees because of the three or four car wreck. I even said in my letter that I would gladly use a radar gun to show how many speeders and 18-wheelers go down Peachland every day.

I know that Charlotte County is a big county, but we also deserve some help with our problem, and I guess the next step is to get WINK News involved in our situation.

David Meadows

Port Charlotte

