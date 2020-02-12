Editor:

In regards to the letter from residents of Venice Isles concerning the loss of one of their residents in a crash off the U.S. 41 at the entrance to their village . . our thoughts go out to you.

Two years ago the residents of the Village of Holiday Lake in Port Charlotte (off S.R. 771) lost three or our residents in a crash at our entrance.

Where are the traffic lights? Construction was suppose to begin Jan. 6, 2020. I hope you have better luck in getting your lights than we are.

Patricia Crocker

Port Charlotte

