I read today’s column by Joe Henderson titled "A major blunder by the New York Times" and couldn’t help just shaking my head by the end.
Henderson starts by describing the New York Times' outrageous actions in its reporting of the latest unfounded, unsubstantiated reports of improprieties by Justice Kavanaugh whilst he was a college student and then somehow transitions to a rant about Trump.
Unfortunately for the rest of us, TDS remains in full effect as the left, Henderson included, continues its campaign of misdirection and obfuscation as its hatred of all things Trump manifests itself throughout all they say and do. Poor babies.
Your headline should have, at the very least, had a question mark after it.
Alex Gregorewsky
Port Charlotte
