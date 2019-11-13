Editor:
Perhaps Joe Henderson used the Florida Education Association (FEA) as his sole reference for the article, “Make all Schools Play by the Same Rules”. Charter schools in Florida are sanctioned by the local school board and the state, are non-profit, are required to hire certified teachers, and must submit to the same state testing protocol for students, which Joe misrepresents. Charter schools receive a per capita allowance from the local school district for each student enrolled, somewhat less than the state’s allowance per student for a traditional public school.
Joe also complains about money spent by charter schools for management services. Does he think that public schools don’t do business with for-profit companies? Charlotte County schools will spend over $47 million this year on facilities acquisition and construction, involving, no doubt, for-profit contractors. Sorry Joe, but that’s capitalism. He also didn’t note that our school board receives about $777,000 to support six people, while charter school boards comprise volunteers.
Some charter schools do close, but that is competition, ultimately to everybody’s benefit. If Joe doesn’t like competition, perhaps he would prefer only one car company, or one TV channel? The Florida Department of Education website states that charter schools in Florida achieve higher scores than the traditional schools, with a greater difference for minority students. Unlike traditional schools, charter schools have the freedom to try different pedagogies, and that’s how we discover better ones. Parents can choose the pedagogy that most motivates and benefits their children. Everybody wins except the FEA.
John R. Doner
Port Charlotte
