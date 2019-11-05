Editor:
Bill Clinton was impeached not because he had sex with that woman, but because he lied about it to investigators. He lied (obstructed justice) and was impeached for it. The Mueller report outlines five instances where Trump obstructed justice (lied). But as a member of the DOJ, Mueller operated under the practice that the DOJ cannot indict a sitting president. Congress, on the other hand, can.
The recent allegations regarding Trump shaking down the Ukrainians on a phone call are bad enough. But to put out a doctored 5-minute memo of a 28-minute transcript to all of America is audacious. Trump is not lying to investigators; he is boldly lying to the American people.
If indeed the phone call was so “perfect,” as he claims, why not release all 28 minutes of it? Why hide the call in a top-secret server if it could help him? If the Ukraine investigation is a witch hunt, why not debunk the Democrats and release the full transcript? And why does Trump absolutely forbid his people from the entire executive branch to testify on his behalf? Perhaps they might refuse to lie under oath for him and risk jail and career suicide. Asking bureaucrats to fall on their swords is not what bureaucrats do.
In short, if you thought impeaching Clinton was justified, what must you be thinking about Trump?
Mike Deignan
Punta Gorda
