Editor:
Recently a letter was published in which the reader is misinformed. He stated that President Biden shut down the Keystone pipeline costing thousands of high paid jobs and preventing the United States from becoming energy independent.
The pipeline originates in Canada and the Crude oil comes from tar sands the dirtiest oil in the world. This oil is to go through the pipeline in the United States. The oil is then refined and exported. This oil does nothing for the United States but exposes environmental problems.
Costing thousands of high paid jobs amount to approximately 39,000 that will last for two years. Then the construction workers will be unemployed. Clean energy industries employed about three times more workers than fossil fuels did in 2019, and, unlike fossil fuel jobs, clean energy jobs are available in every state, regardless of geology or geography.
Americans want quality job opportunities and the clean energy economy is already delivering. Maybe we could use the $5 billion we just saved on Keystone expansion for job retraining, relocation, unemployment and health care.
John Kraigenow
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.