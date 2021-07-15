Editor:

Recently a letter was published in which the reader is misinformed. He stated that President Biden shut down the Keystone pipeline costing thousands of high paid jobs and preventing the United States from becoming energy independent.

The pipeline originates in Canada and the Crude oil comes from tar sands the dirtiest oil in the world. This oil is to go through the pipeline in the United States. The oil is then refined and exported. This oil does nothing for the United States but exposes environmental problems.

Costing thousands of high paid jobs amount to approximately 39,000 that will last for two years. Then the construction workers will be unemployed. Clean energy industries employed about three times more workers than fossil fuels did in 2019, and, unlike fossil fuel jobs, clean energy jobs are available in every state, regardless of geology or geography.

Americans want quality job opportunities and the clean energy economy is already delivering. Maybe we could use the $5 billion we just saved on Keystone expansion for job retraining, relocation, unemployment and health care.

John Kraigenow

Port Charlotte

