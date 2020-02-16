Editor:

Here is a correction for the viewership of cable news prime time for Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 from showbuzzdaily.com:

Totals for prime time shows at 8 p.m., 9 p.m. & 10 p.m.:

FOX: 13,255,000

MSNBC: 6,101.000

CNN: 3,750,000

If you combine CNN and MSNBC the total is: 9,851,000, that is 3,404,000 less viewers than FOX. This does not include viewers from FOX Business channel.

There are 52 shows listed for cable news. Total viewers for cable news from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. is: FOX - 53,633,000, MSNBC - 21,364,000, CNN - 14,578,000. Even when you combine the two networks it still does not beat FOX. The top 10 shows are all FOX. In the top 20 only three are not FOX. Number 14, 19 and 20 are MSNBC. If we would add in FOX Business the difference would be even higher.

Tina Rajter

Port Charlotte

