The editors want support and numbers for claims against the Biden administration while giving “It’s all Trump’s fault” the ability to scream full-bore. Well, here’s some answers with facts.
1. The border is out of control. Per the Border Patrol, there were 646,822 enforcement actions in 2020 under Trump. As of July 2021, there were 1,510,772 enforcement actions. Forecast forward to the EOY 2021, this will be almost five times as many people crossing illegally, not including those who evaded the authorities.
2. Drugs are crossing at much larger rates. In 2020, El Paso Drug Enforcement agents seized 9 pounds of Fentanyl. In 2021 to date, 41 pounds. This doesn’t sound like much but as little as 2 mg of Fentanyl can be lethal. 1 kilo or 2.2 pounds has the potential to kill 500,000. And this increase can be seen all along the border. Further other drugs are crossing at much higher rates per NBC news.
3. Per MSN, Biden administration has suspended new oil, gas, drilling permits. Biden administration suspended leases in the Gulf of Mexico and other federal lands. Democrat governors have moved to eliminate fracking, which made America energy independent under the Trump administration. Biden then went hat-in-hand to OPEC to ask them to increase production to cut fuel costs, which have jumped from an average of 2.18/gal to $3.13/gal.
So, here’s the facts. You want more people to read the paper, do your job and report the facts, not the DNC talking points.
