Truth hard to accept by some. I will state right now I'm a life-long independent. To the lady who espouses opinion as facts. Fact: FDA gave emergency authority for sars vaccine 12/11/2020. Fact: limited amounts were distributed immediately after approval, not Biden's plan but he did continue rapid distribution after a larger supply was available.
Fact: Stock market has been setting records for over four years. Fact: FDA has listed 29 adverse reactions possible from covid vaccine. Several can cause death and death itself is one side effect. Fact: Detrimental? Sky rocketing inflation, oil in 11/20 $36.81 and on 6/16/21, $73.51. Brent crude, gas almost doubled last 6 months. Fact; Thousands unemployed by shut down of pipeline and border wall. Fact: Hundreds of thousands illegal aliens, gangs, drugs, guns, human traffickers, diseased illegals. Fact: NPR is a left wing radio station and all mainstream media are nothing but propagandists.
Look up Smith Mundt modernization act 2012 Obama signed 1/2/2013 allowing all forms media to use propaganda on foreign and American audiences. Fact: Arizona, and Georgia both uncovered thousands of fraudulent votes. My father used to tell us put your brain in gear before putting your mouth in motion you might try that. And one of my favorite people said this and I quote: Mark Twain, No matter how much evidence your present you can never convince an idiot.
If the shoe fits as it appears in this case wear it.
