1) Face masks are becoming the new cigarette butt on the ground. A despicable act - no moral compass? Not stopping the spread of Covid it’s helping. Whoever you are, think of someone beside yourself. A litter bag for your vehicle, your bike, a bag ready to dispose properly.
2) 2016 my vote lost, I bucked up, hoped for the best. Time for Trump loyalists to buck up “get over it.” Our president-elect needs your support to transition as 2016. We live in very difficult times - can’t we all unite? Help someone daily, smile at a stranger, be grateful. Small kind acts can change the world, they can become contagious!
3) Unless you’re insulated - many still struggle due to Covid, stress, job losses. Those insulated don’t know this misery - perhaps were born fortunate, worked hard and rewarded, right place, right time. Many not as fortunate - work(ed) just as hard for far less accepting life satisfactorily, until Covid. Thankfully there’s welfare to aid the struggle, some warrant it - others lazy. These programs need change - train people to become contributing adults. Some, validly need help, and our duty is to support them. Some label this socialism.
Tax breaks for the wealthy, lazy trust funders, big business subsidies, bank bailouts - are all wealthy welfare. Is this is okay with you?
Example: blatant abuse of stimulus money, those that got and didn’t need, while true small businesses didn’t get or enough to matter.
Let’s unite, and choose fairness for all!
Nancy Elliott
Punta Gorda
