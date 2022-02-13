Editor:

In response to an article in the Viewpoint section Jan. 30, here are a few questions to ponder:

Are the MRNA shots true vaccines?

Who benefits monetarily from vaccines sales and patents?

Why would anyone get a booster of a shot that didn't protect them the first or second time?

Why put your faith in a shot rather than your God-given immune system?

How do you improve your immune system?

Why are we being pestered to get a shot when it hasn't prevented infection or transmission?

Why use experimental biology agents rather than 75-year tested and proven treatments?

Why was Sen. Ron Johnson's panel discussion held last week not allowed at the beginning of the pandemic?

How does a paper or cloth mask protect you from a 0.02 micron particle?

Have you done any of your own research, or do you just believe the scripted talking points of the major news sources?

When will our First Amendment rights be honored again?

Will these questions motivate critical thinking or be thrown in the trash?

Mary Coleman

Venice

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments