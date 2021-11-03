Editor:

For the reader who recently told us everything Joe Biden is not, some additions:

Joe Biden is not commander-in-chief; witness Afghanistan.

Joe Biden is not capable of speaking without a script or teleprompter.

Joe Biden is not a defender of our borders.

Joe Biden is not someone to leave alone with a female relative.

Joe Biden is not getting Americans back to work.

Joe Biden is not an economist.

Joe Biden is not working 12-hour days.

Joe Biden is not answering tough questions (or any, really) at press conferences.

Joe Biden is not interested in the massive federal debt.

Joe Biden is not a centrist.

Joe Biden is not in complete control of his mental faculties.

Joe Biden is not running the White House.

Joe Biden is not filling cabinet posts with the most qualified; only those who check off boxes.

Joe Biden is not speaking from the Oval office; there's a Hollywood-like set across the street instead.

Joe Biden is not resolute with foreign leaders.

Joe Biden is not having much to show for 50 years in Washington.

If the writer got her news from somewhere other than the White House Ministry of Propaganda (aka CNN/MSNBC) she may find Joe Biden is, in fact, much of what she says he is not.

John W. Street

North Port

