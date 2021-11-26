Editor:

I useta think my retirement money was enough.

I shoulda saved more money.

I coulda done what illegal immigrants do.

I woulda bought a smaller house had I known.

I shoudent be upset.

I coudent have envisioned this inflation.

I woudent have thought this would ever happen.

I guess I am sposta get a part time job?

Bidenflation can be stopped. Vote.

Joel Cornett

Port Charlotte

