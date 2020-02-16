Editor:
How about showing each other some respect.
Here’s a novel idea. Refrain from degrading your fellow Americans just because they think differently than you. The use of words like:
Stupid
unpatriotic
dangerous,
Russian puppets
fanatics
evil
racist
bigoted
and sexist are divisive and lack tolerance and understanding.
Aren’t we better than this??
Natalie DiMauro
North Port
