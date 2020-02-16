Editor:

How about showing each other some respect.

Here’s a novel idea. Refrain from degrading your fellow Americans just because they think differently than you. The use of words like:

Stupid

unpatriotic

dangerous,

Russian puppets

fanatics

evil

racist

bigoted

and sexist are divisive and lack tolerance and understanding.

Aren’t we better than this??

Natalie DiMauro

North Port

