A letter writer recently explained what GOP readers stand for (in his view). I don’t pretend to speak for fellow progressives, but some of my goals are similar.
1. U.S. borders with 21st century security and humane and effective policies.
2. An apolitical, uncorrupted federal executive, especially the Justice Department.
3. Election laws that protect voting rights while preventing fraud.
4. Support for states because states consist of our fellow Americans.
5. Support for public schools so no child will be left without the opportunity to get a good education.
6. Law and order, since no responsible citizen condones violence or disrespects the peaceful transfer of power.
7. America as a reliable policy partner in foreign affairs.
8. No tax repeals that benefit the 1% far more than workers.
9. Rational, well-regulated movement toward developing more renewable energy.
10. A sane approach to climate change with the realization that we contribute significantly to a global problem.
11. Jurists who uphold our laws without legislating from the bench.
12. A free and unbiased press that has rigid standards of journalistic integrity. No entertainment masquerading as legitimate news.
13. Rational gun control that keeps people safe.
14. An education system that teaches our children to think critically and provides basic facts for dealing with real-world problems.
15. A POTUS who supports the above goals and not societal regression to an earlier time that benefited some at the expense of others. Most of all, a POTUS who doesn’t give a wink and a nod to white supremacists.
Sheila Jaeger
Punta Gorda
