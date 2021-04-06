Editor:
Student loan debt has garnered quite a bit of discussion lately. Forgive or not forgive is the question.
Here is a different suggestion. Student loan debt should not be forgiven but restructured. What if a home ownership account was linked to your student loan and funded with the proposed forgiveness amount based upon your payment and employment history? For Parent Plus loans, an account can be established, based on years of payment, and be restructured in the same way except the monies can either pay down your existing mortgage or fund an IRA.
Investing in a home is a commitment to a community. It is a reinvestment in the future and all the services that a particular community has to offer. This dream can be elusive because of the price of real estate and the down payment required for the purchase. A restructured strategy is a pathway to achieving that elusive dream. If the student loan is forgiven, the money is lost and the student is in no better position that before.
Student loans result in an exorbitant amount of money lent with the expectation of repayment. There is no lesson learned if a portion of the loan is forgiven since that is not the way of the world. This restructured approach would be a continued investment in the future of our cities and towns.
Andrea Marino
Punta Gorda
