The enemy of the people, the mainstream media, is at it again with their biased, lying coverage of the events on Jan. 6th. Fair and balanced coverage might have sounded thus:
The President of the United States drew a huge crowd of enthusiastic patriots to the Capitol today, supporting his administrations incredible accomplishments and his claims of rampant voter fraud.
Several supporters were interviewed. They mentioned watching state election voting integrity hearings where witnesses told of illegals voting, poll watchers being kept out of polling stations, thousands of ballots sent to phantom addresses, thousands voted who had moved out of state. Another mentioned videos showing tens of thousands of ballots brought out from under a table and processed in Atlanta after sending poll workers home. One supporter mentioned thousands of signed affidavits describing rampant voter fraud.
Unfortunately after the President told his supporters, quote “We are going to march peacefully and patriotically to the Capitol” a small group of around 200 protesters, a mix of Antifa and Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.
Five people tragically died, three from medical emergencies. The violence was universally condemned by both sides. One protestor said nothing happened to the rioters this summer who killed many and caused untold agony to business owners, why are we different?
Overall 99.9 % of protestors were peaceful. All interviewed said we do not trust the results of this election.
FBI just reports this incursion into the Capitol was planned over 24 hours in advance so we know the President wasn’t responsible! Amen!
Norm Davidson
Port Charlotte
