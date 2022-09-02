Over the last few years, I’ve heard the term, stated by the Right Wing, “energy independent” something Trump had accomplished when he was president. Does one even know what that means? I think not.
It’s real meaning is when there is a point in time that our country exports say 51% of its crude oil and imports 49% and that is what is called being energy independent. The fact is that happened only once for a period of 4 months during Trump’s term in office. It then quickly slid back to the point again were we imported more than we were exporting.
So, the claims by the Right Wing that we were energy independent was just more of their B.S. and about how great Trump was. “Not!” The other claim that the Keystone pipeline was the reason for the rise of gas prices at the pump. Well wrong again, because as today, not one drop of that oil would have yet been available for refinement as the pipeline would not have been completed. As a matter of fact, all the crude it would have produced, is called “dirty oil” and would most certainly be exported in its crude form because of its high cost to refine.
We then would rather import a cleaner type of oil. Our refineries are now at full capacity and are refusing to build new ones because the future is bleak for fossil fuels down the road. That’s why gas is so high.
