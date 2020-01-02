Editor:

Oh mighty man you think you are smart. You think you are strong. You refuse to limit your numbers. You refuse to control your consumption. You pollute the water. It no longer is sweet. You pollute the air. It dims the sun. You pollute the land. It hurts the eye. Why do you abuse your Mother Earth? Have I not nurtured you? Where would you be without me? Do you think you can take advantage of me forever without penalty?

So in your ways take great care. Or when you need me I won't be there. And in this case you haven't a spare.

Fred A. Bernstein

Englewood

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments