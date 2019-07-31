Editor;

A recent letter writer expressed his dismay at the “devious game plan” of the Democratic Party. Let’s examine the shadiness of the party.

Voter protection: Russia undermined our democracy in 2016; House Democrats passed a package of election security bills, which were blocked by Republicans in the Senate. Its shameful how Democrats want to protect the country.

Health care: Democrats believe everyone should have affordable health care. Appalling! If Republicans cared about anyone with a pre-existing condition, they would try to strengthen Obamacare not kill it. With their anti-government crusade, the GOP and the president will take health care away from millions.

Women: Democrats demand income equality, economic security, funding for reproductive health services, a right for women to decide what is best for them and their families. The nerve! Republicans will exchange all of that for a grope-friendly approach to women’s issues. To them, women are just confused dingbats.

Sen. Lindsay Graham said of Democrats: “Boy, you all want power. God, I hope you never get it,” because he and other Republicans exercise it more responsibly? In the Republican world the environment is getting poisoned; families are getting pulled apart; real-life Nazis live happily among us; prisons have become profit-making enterprises; the education system has been turned into a business; racism, corruption, and greed go unchecked; and daily 96 people get shot and killed.

The GOP trades what’s best for the country for what will allow a racist demagogue to get re-elected. Which party has the devious game plan?

Teresa Jenkins

Punta Gorda

