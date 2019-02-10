Editor:
I believe I have a solution for the continuing loss of beach frontage along our Manasota beaches.
This fix would require everyone visiting our beautiful beaches to have one of those sand scoopers people use for looking for shark’s teeth. If someone over the age of 10 years wants to visit a beach and does have one of these scoopers, the county will issue them one free of charge for the day.
Once we have every single man, woman and child dragging up sand looking for the next big shark tooth they will be moving 53 million cubic yards of sand per year up on the beach. Trust me, I did the math.
The county could obtain a volume discount with one of our local shell shops for a couple dozen good-size, store-bought shark teeth and discreetly toss out a few occasionally to keep people dredging, I mean scooping, at a feverish pace.
You're welcome in advance.
Mark Rennie
Englewood
