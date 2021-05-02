Editor:

This is my letter to the D.C. swamp politicians:

Stop dividing the people by race! Main Street is not racist.

Stop the invasion on the southern border. A national security threat and an expense we cannot afford.

Stop trying to take our guns.

Stop telling me I can't have a steak and only a small 4th of July picnic.

Stop the power grab by stacking the SCOTUS and making D.C. a state.


Stop the plan to "reimagine" (defund) the police when you are surrounded by National Guard and razor wire fence.

Stop indoctrination in our schools (our children) with the lethal "critical race" and 1619 agenda.

Stop plan to raise taxes.

Start working for the people and not the power hungry politicians.

Finally, for God's sake, stop lying to us! God bless America!

Judith Lisiecki

Rotonda West

