Editor:
This is my letter to the D.C. swamp politicians:
Stop dividing the people by race! Main Street is not racist.
Stop the invasion on the southern border. A national security threat and an expense we cannot afford.
Stop trying to take our guns.
Stop telling me I can't have a steak and only a small 4th of July picnic.
Stop the power grab by stacking the SCOTUS and making D.C. a state.
Stop the plan to "reimagine" (defund) the police when you are surrounded by National Guard and razor wire fence.
Stop indoctrination in our schools (our children) with the lethal "critical race" and 1619 agenda.
Stop plan to raise taxes.
Start working for the people and not the power hungry politicians.
Finally, for God's sake, stop lying to us! God bless America!
Judith Lisiecki
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.