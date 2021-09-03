The facts about the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan is that in February 2020 the Trump administration negotiated a withdrawal agreement with the Taliban. The agreement excluded the Afghan government, freed 5,000 imprisoned Taliban and set May 1, 2021 as the final withdrawal date. Prior to President Biden taking office the number of troops in Afghanistan was 2,500.
President Biden inherited the withdrawal agreement, and only changed the date. Presently the number of special forces was increased to 5,000 to facilitate the ending of this 20-year forever war. The United States trained and equipped the 300,000 Afghan military. The Afghan government was not part of the negotiated U.S./Taliban withdrawal agreement. Obviously, the Afghan government did not have the will to fight and fell apart within weeks.
On June 26, 2021 at a Trump rally in Ohio, Trump boasted that Biden can’t stop the process to remove troops from Afghanistan and acknowledged the Afghan government won’t last once U.S. troops leave.
Over 20 years and four presidents al-Qu'ida was dismantled and Bin Laden killed. Since 2001 the U.S. backed the Afghan people. The ones who really profited was the billions of dollars spent to support the Industrial/Military complex. President Biden stated that the buck stops with him and finally by 9/11/21 American is out of Afghanistan.
