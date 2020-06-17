Editor:
After reading your article about fireworks and Tiseo, Deutsch, Inc.'s ideas on having the county foot the bill, I wanted to puke and then mail a ballot to vote them off the payroll. Spend money on fireworks, money on policing, money on insurance, etc. How about money for Ice-T, Bulldog, and Snoopdog to do advertising or maybe even a concert.
Plan C could be the job site for Sunseeker, Plan D could be a joint venture with DeSoto county at Sunseeker's version of Kingsway golf course, Plan E could be what they haven't given away yet at Murdock Village. I'll leave it to you to fill out the rest of the alphabet.
Terry Beggs
Port Charlotte
