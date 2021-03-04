Editor:

Biden plans for millions of illegal immigrants coming into the U.S. during the virus.

Biden's promise for financial aid to students for $50,000, back tracked. Firing 11,000 high wage earners from pipelines with a stroke of the pen.

Democrats New York Gov. Cuomo, letting thousands of people die in nursing homes. Democrats anti-Trump Lincoln Project that promoted sexual activity, financial money laundering. Frozen turbines in Texas from a winter storm left millions without heat. Democrat Nancy Pelosi withholding security before the riot on the White House.

Democrat California Gov. Newsom being recalled. Democrat teachers union refusing to work until students are vaccinated, when there is no vaccine for students. Biden is a coward when it comes to standing up for the students, instead of donation money the teachers unions donated to him from Democratic states.

Biden stated at Democrat town hall that there was no vaccine available before Jan. 20. He was vaccinated Dec. 21 on TV. Biden is losing it.


Anderson Cooper asked Biden at the town hall about living in the White House and Biden stated "I ask Jill every day where we are."

Democrat Vice President Harris said their administration would have to start from scratch with the vaccine. Liar, liar.

Biden wants trillions for his package, when the schools already hve $68 million, which $60 million is not yet spent on schools' recovery.

Biden has back tracked on the $15 minimum wage for workers.

Marie Miller

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments