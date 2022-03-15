Hey governor,

yes I can say ‘gay’

Editor:

Gov. DeSantis says I can’t say “gay. Yes I can and so can you!

Gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay.

Sunny Ingersoll

Port Charlotte

