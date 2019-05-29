Editor:
A hostile foreign power interfered in the 2016 election with the objective of installing the Weakling. The Weakling’s campaign was aware of this intervention and welcomed it. The Weakling’s party, who would have called this behavior treasonous if a Democrat did it, kept its head in the sand.
The president’s refusal to make combating Russian interference in our elections a high priority is a telltale sign that he is not at all motivated to turn back the threat.
Instead of ensuring our voting system is protected, the president is working in tandem with outside trolls. Does he see the political division that this created in 2016 as his ticket to re-election, or could it be that the Weakling has been compromised and continues to be influenced by a Kremlin eager to see him remain in office? Maybe both?
It has become blatantly obvious that protecting voting rights is an inherently Democratic value. They are the party that will ensure free and fair elections, restore the Voting Rights Act, undo restrictive voter ID rules, and protect early voting. Expect to see the Weakling’s party return to its conspiracy theory of voter fraud providing cover for new laws making it trickier for Democrats to vote.
We didn’t appreciate having a voting system that was honest and secure until we had one riddled with corruption by an immoral president and his party, who will welcome even more foreign help in 2020.
Teresa Jenkins
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.