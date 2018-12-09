Editor:
I visited a different state for a few months, so I tried their newspaper. That was the first time I was glad that the Sun puts restrictions on the number of words in the letters to the editor. Their letters just took too long to get to the point. As before, I am very happy to be receiving the Sun again both in the sky and as a newspaper.
However, I could not believe one article in the Sun’s Dec. 5 issue, “Memo to Donald Trump’s gut: Shut up. Just. Shut. Up.” It was written by Carl Hiaasen from the Miami Herald. I think it was disgraceful and demeaning to the president of this United States.
How about all the good things this president has done for our country and our citizens? If you would like to tear someone apart than write about someone that has done things that he or she should be put in jail for -- like Hillary Clinton.
Lillian Iannarone
Englewood
