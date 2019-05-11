Editor:
The Sun crosses the line printing tripe by Miami Herald columnist radical leftist Carl Hiaasian.
How, how could any decent newspaper print such salacious tripe? The radical leftist are in a rage because their Russian hoax has crashed and burned, that I understand.
However for any newspaper to dare to print this odious garbage is beyond the pale. What next, passing off the "Communist Manifesto" as a blueprint for America?
Guy Guido Neroni
Deep Creek
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.