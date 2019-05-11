Editor:

The Sun crosses the line printing tripe by Miami Herald columnist radical leftist Carl Hiaasian.

How, how could any decent newspaper print such salacious tripe? The radical leftist are in a rage because their Russian hoax has crashed and burned, that I understand.

However for any newspaper to dare to print this odious garbage is beyond the pale. What next, passing off the "Communist Manifesto" as a blueprint for America?

Guy Guido Neroni

Deep Creek

