Thank you to all sponsors, vendors, volunteers, attendees and musicians who helped make the annual Hibiscus Festival a success. It was a great celebration of Punta Gorda as The City of Hibiscus.

Join us Sept. 28 for the Charlotte County Historical Center Society's next fun event, our annual Authentic Maine Lobster Bake. Save the date.

Frank Desguin

Punta Gorda

