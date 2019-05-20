Editor,
Thank you to all sponsors, vendors, volunteers, attendees and musicians who helped make the annual Hibiscus Festival a success. It was a great celebration of Punta Gorda as The City of Hibiscus.
Join us Sept. 28 for the Charlotte County Historical Center Society's next fun event, our annual Authentic Maine Lobster Bake. Save the date.
Frank Desguin
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.