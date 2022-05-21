Florida governor DeSantis signed tax holidays, and a gasoline tax break. I am sure his devoted and unknowing supporters are cheering him for these great tax savings. What he failed to mention when he announced these savings was where the money was coming from to cover the tax loss Florida would incur.
President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan gave Florida $10 billion to be used for economic recovery. This money more than covers the taxes lost due to tax holidays, there will be a lot left for DeSantis to use and for him to take credit for helping Floridians cope
The Wall Street Journal for April 30th has an article on why gas prices are so high, Exxon mobil and Chevron corp the two largest suppliers of fuel made a combined profit totaling $11,800,000,000 in the first three months of 2022. They admitted that they could pump more crude, but that would lower their profit margin, so they intend to continue at their current levels.
Inflation in the U.S. is high and many people blame President Biden and his administration, the rate of inflation in the European Union is also at an all time high along with their gas prices higher than the U.S.
President Joe Biden must be a very powerful man to have affected that. For many people it is easier to listen to FOX rather than facts.
