Why on God's green earth would any part of Florida, let alone the United States of America, be fretting about the need to restart high school sports at this point in time?
If you haven't noticed, lately, there is a global pandemic spreading across North America (and the entire planet). If staying healthy and alive in the Sunshine State isn't more important than winning a championship for anything, then I think peoples' priorities need to be adjusted. Now. Or there won't be enough of you left to kick that old ball around in the future.
Bill Smith
North Port
